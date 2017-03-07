House intel committee will probe Trump’s wiretap accusation against Obama

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare Pause

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

0:48 President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

7:33 Miami Beach waging a battle against sea level rise