Liberal group will put money in city races to fight Trump’s policies in DC

3:23 Schumer: Trump nominees rushed through because "they are ashamed of them" Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

1:27 Elizabeth Warren to Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should resign'

1:23 Your dog remembers

1:51 Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf Apologizes To Senate Banking Committee

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis