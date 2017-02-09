Kamala Harris introduces first bill in the Senate, a response to Trump travel ban

1:47 Black caucus women read King letter that earned Warren a Senate rebuke Pause

1:58 Hatch: Disappointed with Democrats' boycott of vote on health, treasury nominees

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general