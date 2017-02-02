Freshman congressman named on Democrats’ 2018 defeat list says ‘Bring it on’

North Carolina’s freshman Republican in Congress already has a target on his seat from national Democrats after less than a month in office and he’s parlaying the challenge into a campaign fundraising tool.
“To Pelosi and the rest of the Washington establishment, I say, ‘Bring it on,’ ” the campaign email message from U.S. Rep. Ted Budd stated on Wednesday night, referring to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Budd, who took office in January, is one of three North Carolina Republican members in Congress whom the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee intends to spend money trying to defeat in 2018. U.S. Reps. Richard Hudson and Robert Pittenger, both seasoned fundraisers first elected in 2012, are also on the list.
The committee says it’s playing offense, with the goal of flipping enough seats in the House of Representatives to slow down Republican leaders who have control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.
Budd’s campaign, though, struck back quickly – sending out the fundraising email just a couple of days after the Democratic campaign committee published its list of targeted Republicans. The fundraising email asked supporters to consider giving $25 and called the campaign arm of House Democrats “Pelosi’s propaganda shop.”
The 13th Congressional District Budd represents had no incumbent running in 2016. North Carolina’s congressional districts were redrawn in early 2016. The former 13th District congressman – Rep. George Holding, a Republican from Raleigh – ran in the 2nd Congressional District and beat incumbent Rep. Renee Ellmers, a fellow Republican, in the primary.
Budd’s district includes parts of Greensboro as well as High Point and Statesville. His district offices are in Advance and Mooresville.
Federal Election Commission campaign finance records show Budd ended last year with about $20,000 in “cash on hand.” That was after spending more than half a million dollars campaigning in a crowded primary contest and a general election where he beat Democrat Bruce Davis by fewer than 45,000 votes.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Comments