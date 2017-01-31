Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador tapped to lead House natural resources oversight panel

Idaho Republican Rep. Raul Labrador won a new assignment on Tuesday when he was named to lead the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.
Republican Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah, who heads the House Natural Resources Committee, made the announcement.
“As a Westerner, Congressman Labrador understands the importance of natural resource issues to our states, communities and economy,” Bishop said.
Labrador, 49, who won a fourth term in November, said he was “honored to lead this subcommittee and help hold federal agencies accountable.”
“Idaho and the West have suffered under misguided and overreaching policies that hurt rural communities and our natural resource economy,” he said.
The subcommittee has oversight over a wide range of issues, including public lands, irrigation and reclamation, relations with Native American tribes, national parks and national cemeteries, mining, fisheries, wildlife and coastal management.
