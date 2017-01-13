Meet Roger Marshall, the Kansas lawmaker whose son taught Paul Ryan how to ‘dab’

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

2:28 Oregon Refuge occupation timeline

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:42 Trump's White House

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

3:28 President Obama's way with words

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends