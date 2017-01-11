Senior Democrat calls for House-Senate inquiry of hacking accusations

2:06 Trump pick John Kelly faces Senate confirmation hearing Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally