In confirmation hearing, Chao is surrounded by family and friends, some of them senators

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:06 Trump pick John Kelly faces Senate confirmation hearing

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis