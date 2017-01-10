For first time since 2010, Washington state gets a voice on House intelligence panel

Washington state Democratic Rep. Denny Heck has won a seat on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, marking the first time since 2010 that a member of the state’s delegation has served on the panel.
The panel, formed in 1977, has responsibility for overseeing the U.S. intelligence community.
Heck, who won a third term in November, said that Russian hacking in the 2016 presidential election shows that the U.S. intelligence community “will continue to play an increasingly critical role in keeping our nation safe and our democracy strong.”
Heck noted that his district is home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and that the Puget Sound region is home to “world-class technology companies with cyber security expertise.”
Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said that “strong Democratic voices” are needed on the panel as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.
“In this important new role, Congressman Heck will help lead our efforts to strengthen America’s national security and defend our democracy from Vladimir Putin’s meddling,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Heck said Tuesday that he also will continue serving on the House Financial Services Committee.
