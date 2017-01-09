Trump opens big week by scolding Streep

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare' Pause

2:42 Trump's White House

1:19 NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education