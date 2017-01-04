Sanders prints out a giant poster of a Trump tweet and inspires countless memes

People have done some very odd things on the floor of the U.S. Senate. Ted Cruz read Dr. Seuss’s “Green Eggs and Ham” once. James Inhofe threw a snowball to disprove climate change. Christopher Murphy used a famous internet emoticon to blast his opponents.
Yet even by that high standard, Bernie Sanders did something while speaking Wednesday that might just be a first in Senate history: He printed out a very large poster with a tweet from President-elect Donald Trump.
Sanders’s point was that the Senate should not vote to cut social welfare programs like Medicare and Medicaid, one of the few points on which he and Trump agree.
But in doing so, he also gave social media users a broad canvas on which to express their sarcasm. Accordingly, the internet obliged.
Comments