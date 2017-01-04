Idaho’s Mike Crapo gets new assignment on Senate Judiciary Committee

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally Pause

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

4:58 Inside the Washington Monument during the earthquake

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility