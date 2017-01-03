1st vote doesn’t go so great for newly sworn in congressman

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful' Pause

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

1:23 Your dog remembers

2:30 Rep. Mick Mulvaney to Epipen CEO: 'You get what you deserve'

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?