Democrats launch a war to save Obamacare

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California? Pause

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

0:45 Senator: New terrorism law must be changed

1:16 Bernie Sanders: You can tell a lot about a candidate by how he or she raises money

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

1:19 NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities