17 in ‘17: Trump’s tweets from Mar-a-Lago

More Videos 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations Pause 1:41 How bots are taking over our lives 2:29 Alabama officials certify Doug Jones as winner of special Senate election 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:42 Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:48 Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:00 Senators spar over GOP-backed tax bill 0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017. President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy