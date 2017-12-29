More Videos

Politics & Government

17 in ‘17: Trump’s tweets from Mar-a-Lago

By Antonio Fins And afins@mcclatchydc.com

December 29, 2017 10:25 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 49 MINUTES AGO

President Trump, Twitter and Mar-a-Lago proved to be potent social media mix in 2017. From venting at judges to hosting global leaders and setting the stage for major issues, Trump’s tweets from his Southern White House ranked among his most eyebrow-raising public statements.

Here are 17 newsworthy and noteworthy Trump tweets from Mar-a-Lago in 2017:

1. From his first presidential visit to Mar-a-Lago in early February, Trump did away with any notion that his stays at the Palm Beach private club would be leisurely weekend getaways. On Feb. 4, he took to Twitter to criticize the judicial branch. At the time, his most high-profile executive order, a travel ban from some Muslim-majority countries, was being blocked by the courts.

2. In an unusual admission of a golf outing at one of his Palm Beach County clubs, Trump on Feb. 11 extolled the value of diplomacy on the links.

3. A few minutes later, he tweeted high hopes for a dinner with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But the dinner would be notable for a different reason: North Korea fired a missile, which resulted in a situation room-like huddle between Trump, Abe, and their aides in plain view of the club members in a Mar-a-Lago dining area.

4. After linking Sweden’s immigration policy with its crime rate, Trump gets pushback and backtracks, saying during his third Mar-a-Lago visit that he was simply asserting what he heard on a news report.

5. The big news that weekend, which Trump tweeted in an uncharacterstically simple tweet, was the hiring of a new National Security Adviser following the previous week’s dismissal of Mike Flynn, who would later plead guilty to lying to the FBI.

6. The Twitter-verse awoke to a particularly explosive missive on March 4.

7. Trump’s attacks on the judiciary had become commonplace, but in a tweet the following day, he raised the ante by raising the issue of ethnicity.

8. Back at Mar-a-Lago for the fifth weekend visit since the inauguration, Trump foreshadowed tensions that would flare during a trip to NATO headquarters.

9. The president had just hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit at Mar-a-Lago. But it was a U.S. missile strike at Syria that had Trump tweeting on April 8 about military strategy.

10. Trump closed out Mar-a-Lago social season with an Easter weeekend trip. But the previous week’s summit with Xi remained Twitter fodder on April 16.

11. Trump’s flinty relationship with the press was also no surprirse, but this exchange with Time magazine during his Thanksgiving trip to the club seemed more fraught than most.

12. Trump lambasted the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Nov. 25. Then, a few days later, he returned to one of his older plays, calling the CFPB’s former chair Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” during a Navajo veterans recognition ceremony at the White House.

13. On. Nov. 26, Trump used Twitter to offer his support to Roy Moore, the Republican’s Senate candidate in Alabama who was accused by multiple women, on the record, of pedophilia.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

November 26, 2017

14. Reminiscent of the Trump administration’s insistence that the press downplayed his inaugural crowd, Trump on Dec. 9 blasted a Washington Post tweet with photos of a sparse crowd at a rally he was attending in Pensacola, Fla.

15. On Christmas Eve, Trump lauded the top legislative achievement of his first year in office, the tax cut and reform legislation.

16. Also on Christmas Eve, he used Twitter to say something that he says was once a controversial statement in America: “Merry Christmas.”

17. A day later, Trump zeroed in on the one news story that has arguably caused him the most heartburn.

