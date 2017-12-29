17 in ‘17: Trump’s tweets from Mar-a-Lago

President Trump, Twitter and Mar-a-Lago proved to be potent social media mix in 2017. From venting at judges to hosting global leaders and setting the stage for major issues, Trump’s tweets from his Southern White House ranked among his most eyebrow-raising public statements.
Here are 17 newsworthy and noteworthy Trump tweets from Mar-a-Lago in 2017:
1. From his first presidential visit to Mar-a-Lago in early February, Trump did away with any notion that his stays at the Palm Beach private club would be leisurely weekend getaways. On Feb. 4, he took to Twitter to criticize the judicial branch. At the time, his most high-profile executive order, a travel ban from some Muslim-majority countries, was being blocked by the courts.
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
2. In an unusual admission of a golf outing at one of his Palm Beach County clubs, Trump on Feb. 11 extolled the value of diplomacy on the links.
Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
3. A few minutes later, he tweeted high hopes for a dinner with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But the dinner would be notable for a different reason: North Korea fired a missile, which resulted in a situation room-like huddle between Trump, Abe, and their aides in plain view of the club members in a Mar-a-Lago dining area.
A working dinner tonight with Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and his representatives, at the Winter White House (Mar-a-Lago). Very good talks!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
4. After linking Sweden’s immigration policy with its crime rate, Trump gets pushback and backtracks, saying during his third Mar-a-Lago visit that he was simply asserting what he heard on a news report.
My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017
5. The big news that weekend, which Trump tweeted in an uncharacterstically simple tweet, was the hiring of a new National Security Adviser following the previous week’s dismissal of Mike Flynn, who would later plead guilty to lying to the FBI.
Just named General H.R. McMaster National Security Advisor.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017
6. The Twitter-verse awoke to a particularly explosive missive on March 4.
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
7. Trump’s attacks on the judiciary had become commonplace, but in a tweet the following day, he raised the ante by raising the issue of ethnicity.
I hope the Mexican judge is more honest than the Mexican businessmen who used the court system to avoid paying me the money they owe me.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2015
8. Back at Mar-a-Lago for the fifth weekend visit since the inauguration, Trump foreshadowed tensions that would flare during a trip to NATO headquarters.
...vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017
9. The president had just hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit at Mar-a-Lago. But it was a U.S. missile strike at Syria that had Trump tweeting on April 8 about military strategy.
The reason you don't generally hit runways is that they are easy and inexpensive to quickly fix (fill in and top)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017
10. Trump closed out Mar-a-Lago social season with an Easter weeekend trip. But the previous week’s summit with Xi remained Twitter fodder on April 16.
Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017
11. Trump’s flinty relationship with the press was also no surprirse, but this exchange with Time magazine during his Thanksgiving trip to the club seemed more fraught than most.
Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017
12. Trump lambasted the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Nov. 25. Then, a few days later, he returned to one of his older plays, calling the CFPB’s former chair Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” during a Navajo veterans recognition ceremony at the White House.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, has been a total disaster as run by the previous Administrations pick. Financial Institutions have been devastated and unable to properly serve the public. We will bring it back to life!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017
13. On. Nov. 26, Trump used Twitter to offer his support to Roy Moore, the Republican’s Senate candidate in Alabama who was accused by multiple women, on the record, of pedophilia.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)November 26, 2017
14. Reminiscent of the Trump administration’s insistence that the press downplayed his inaugural crowd, Trump on Dec. 9 blasted a Washington Post tweet with photos of a sparse crowd at a rally he was attending in Pensacola, Fla.
.@daveweigel of the Washington Post just admitted that his picture was a FAKE (fraud?) showing an almost empty arena last night for my speech in Pensacola when, in fact, he knew the arena was packed (as shown also on T.V.). FAKE NEWS, he should be fired.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017
15. On Christmas Eve, Trump lauded the top legislative achievement of his first year in office, the tax cut and reform legislation.
The Tax Cut/Reform Bill, including Massive Alaska Drilling and the Repeal of the highly unpopular Individual Mandate, brought it all together as to what an incredible year we had. Don’t let the Fake News convince you otherwise...and our insider Polls are strong!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2017
16. Also on Christmas Eve, he used Twitter to say something that he says was once a controversial statement in America: “Merry Christmas.”
People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017
17. A day later, Trump zeroed in on the one news story that has arguably caused him the most heartburn.
WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017
