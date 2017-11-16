He's on your TV, asking for your help impeaching Donald Trump. But who is Tom Steyer?

1:03 House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan Pause

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

0:51 What is the estate tax and who does it benefit?

1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control

3:24 Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

2:56 Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier

1:12 Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

1:41 How bots are taking over our lives

3:27 Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify