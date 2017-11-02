Politics & Government

Fetuses can get college savings plans, new GOP tax bill says

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 02, 2017 6:19 PM

A provision in the GOP's new tax bill, unveiled Thursday, would allow unborn children to have a college savings account.

The bill, named the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, proposes an amendment allowing parents to purchase unborn children 529 plans, which helps and encourages parents to save for college through tax benefits, according to the IRS.

“Nothing shall prevent an unborn child from being treated as a designated beneficiary or an individual under this section,” the bill reads.

The bill also defines what an “unborn” child is.

“The term ‘unborn child’ means a child in utero,” the bill says. “The term ‘child in utero’ means a member of the species homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.’’

NARAL Pro-Choice America, a left-leaning pro-choice group, released a statement Wednesday saying this new provision is dangerous.

"The GOP's relentless obsession with advancing its dangerous anti-choice ideology knows no boundaries and no common sense. Inserting 'personhood' language into their tax bill is just the latest example of how they're trying to turn back the clock on this country,” said Kaylie Hanson Long, the national communications director for NARAL Pro-Choice America, in the statement.

Twitter users shared screenshots of the provision.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

    The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday. The embargo resolution was overwhelmingly approved in the 193-member General Assembly by a vote of 191-2, with Israel joining the U.S. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said the American people had chosen a new president and the United States would vote against any resolution calling for the lifting of the embargo "as long as the proceeds from trade with Cuba go to prop up the dictatorial regime responsible for denying those (human) rights."

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation
Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering
The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

View More Video