Politics & Government

Celebrating ‘bipawtisanship’: Tillis hosting Senate Halloween dog costume party

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchydc.com

October 30, 2017 12:17 PM

WASHINGTON

The Senate isn’t exactly big on working across the aisle these days, but maybe dogs in Halloween costumes will help bring Republicans and Democrats together.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, is hosting a Halloween dog costume “celebration” near the Senate on Tuesday evening in the hopes of “bipawtisanship.” Tillis announced the party on Twitter.

It’s not the first time Tillis has used his office dog “Tilly” to help bring people together.

He stumped with the dog in July for the annual “Cutest Dogs on the Hill” contest. Tilly, a Boston terrier, was a finalist in the competition, but finished a distant third.

Tilly, who is about 1, is owned by Lexie Hosier, Tillis’ digital director, according to Roll Call.

Last year before the election, Tillis “interviewed” his dog, a 10-year-old boxer named Ike (after President Dwight Eisenhower) about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, ISIS and the deficit. Tillis encouraged his dog to vote for him.

Brian Murphy: 202.383.6089; Twitter: @MurphinDC

