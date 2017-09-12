Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas returns to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas returns to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas returns to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Politics & Government

Ted Cruz’s Twitter account ‘liked’ a porn video. His office implied it was a hack.

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

September 12, 2017 9:37 AM

Sen. Ted Cruz’s office says it has filed a report with Twitter after his verified account “liked” a video featuring pornographic content late Monday.

Twitter users noticed the tweet, which was posted by an account called @SexuallPosts, shortly before midnight Monday, according to the New York Post. It remained on the Texas senator’s page for more than hour before being removed Tuesday around 1:20 a.m., according to The Verge.

In response, Cruz’s senior communications adviser Catherine Frazier tweeted that “the offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter,” implying that the “like” was the result of hackers and not someone inside Cruz’s office.

The tweet itself has not been taken down from its original page, and the account that posted it changed its bio to read “Follow for the Same Porn @TedCruz Watches,” according to Gizmodo.

Cruz, who finished second in the Republican presidential primaries in 2016, is known for his outspoken conservative positions on social issues. As solicitor general for Texas in 2007, he argued in favor of the state’s ban on the sale of sex toys, saying that individuals do not have the legal right to use them, even in their own homes, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday morning, Cruz began trending on Twitter.

This is not the first time Cruz’s office has been involved in controversy related to pornography: During his 2016 campaign, one of his advertisements featured an actress who had appeared in pornographic films. The ad was pulled and the campaign said they “obviously would not have let her appear in the ad” had they known about her previous roles.

  Comments  

Videos

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:45

Bannon out days after Trump defended him

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House

View More Video