Trump, Cooper hold strong positions on Atlantic drilling. Now NC residents are weighing in.

This undated photo provided by the California State Lands Commission shows Platform Holly, an oil drilling rig in the Santa Barbara Channel offshore of the city of Goleta, Calif. The platform will be decommissioned and its operator is seeking bankruptcy protection, nearly two years after the platform was idled when an onshore pipeline ruptured and spilled a massive amount of oil into the ocean, the state and Venoco LLC said Monday, April 17, 2017. AP