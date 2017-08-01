Conservative media is keeping tabs on Kamala Harris

2:08 Anthony Scaramucci mocked by late-night hosts Pause

1:15 6 things to know about new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly

1:22 From jokes to regret - Hillary Clinton's changing approach to the email scandal

1:59 Trump jokes about firing Price, points out Obama never came to Boy Scout Jamboree

2:39 Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

2:23 A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

2:44 Graham discusses his friend John McCain's passion for immigration

1:10 Trump says senators should stay until health care bill is passed

1:35 Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government