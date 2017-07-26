President Donald Trump greats members of the military and others as he arrives on Air Force One at Raleigh County Memorial Airport, in Beaver, W.Va., Monday, July 24, 2017, en route to the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va..
Transgender people cannot serve in the U.S. military, Trump says

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

July 26, 2017 9:17 AM

President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that transgender people are not allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

A Pentagon directive under the administration of former President Barack Obama was going to allow transgender men and women to start serving in the military over the summer, according to the Military Times. The ban was lifted in June 2016.

“We don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or marine who can best accomplish the mission,” said then Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, according to CNN. “We have to have access to 100 percent of America’s population.”

The deadline to fully implement the reversal of the ban on transgender people was July 1. Now, according to Trump, the ban will stay in place.

The Pentagon commissioned a six-month study before lifting the ban, estimating that transgender service member treatments would increase military health care costs between $2.4 million and $8.4 million, according to the LA Times. That constitutes a 0.13 percent increase.

Transgender men and women would have been required to wait 18 months after transitioning before being accepted into the military, under the Obama administration policy.

The law known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” which banned gay and lesbian people from serving in the military, was repealed in 2011.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, emphasized the Trump administration's stance that Obama's transgender bathroom directive – requiring public school districts to let transgender students use the bathroom that matched their gender identity – is not a federal issue and is something that should be left to the states to decide.

The White House

Real-time reporter Donovan Harrell contributed to this report.

