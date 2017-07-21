Sean Spicer quits, and Melissa McCarthy fans mourn loss of spicy ‘SNL’ impersonation

The resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday rocked the political world but left an even more important question hanging.
Does this mean no more Melissa McCarthy impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”?
No more rolling podium?
No more hiding in the bushes?
No more hand puppets?
The potential loss sent Twitter into mourning.
Melissa McCarthy's lost a job opportunity... https://t.co/3GHSoZCsTM— Thomas Seymat (@tseymat) July 21, 2017
But can we keep Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/5lwBNhw0Jr— Christian Cowart (@ChristianCowart) July 21, 2017
Please, please, please God tell me we still get to keep the Melissa McCarthy SNL skits. Please.— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 21, 2017
The true loss today is @melissamccarthy's Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/qhA0gYjmYY— Rebecca (@eatingb00ks) July 21, 2017
State Sen @StevenBieda (D-Warren) on #SeanSpicer resignation: "Well, Saturday Night Live won't be as much fun now..." #Michigan #SNL @nbcsnl— MI Senate Democrats (@MISenDems) July 21, 2017
How DARE Sean Spicer deny us 3.5 more years of Melissa McCarthy as #Spicy pic.twitter.com/217Z6sVvAO— Danielle Rain (@DannyRain123) July 21, 2017
McCarthy’s first impersonation in February became an instant classic. She looked so uncannily like Spicer that audience members didn’t even recognize her at first. When they did, they roared.
Ok, who wrote the Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer #SNL sketch because they just made America great again— Amy Hale (@amyisprettycool) February 5, 2017
She became so tied to the role that every time Spicer made a headline — like reportedly hiding from reporters in the bushes on the White House lawn — people looked forward to Saturday night to see if McCarthy would pop up.
Sigh.
Sean Spicer, we hardly knew ye.
