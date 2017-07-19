Should foreign farm workers be allowed to become citizens? GOP, Democrats disagree

Farmworker Florentino Reyes picks tomatoes Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, at a field near Mendota, Calif. Farmworkers such as Florentino would be eligible for overtime pay after working eight hours a day or 40 hours a week under a bill headed to the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown. If it becomes law, it would put California at the forefront nationally of farm labor pay and mark a victory in the fight to improve farmworkers' rights in a decade's old movement launched by Cesar Chavez. Scott Smith AP