GOP badly needs Jerry Moran on health care. Will he be there?

2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" Pause

1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

0:39 Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence

1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels'

0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill

1:26 Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'