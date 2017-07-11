Official who nixed Everglades from UN endangered-site list gets Trump job

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Pause 0:39 Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 1:26 Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 2:41 College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights 1:36 The verdict is in on the Senate health bill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Ron Bergeron took reporters on an airboat tour on Thursday, June 29, 2017, to draw attention to high water in the central Everglades. Water managers have begun daily inspections of a levee protecting Broward County. Carl Juste Miami Herald

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Ron Bergeron took reporters on an airboat tour on Thursday, June 29, 2017, to draw attention to high water in the central Everglades. Water managers have begun daily inspections of a levee protecting Broward County. Carl Juste Miami Herald