Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

President Donald Trump told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday that Europe no longer faces the threat of communism but that the West is now battling new "dire threats." Trump said that the United States and its European allies have suffered frequent acts of extremism. He vowed that "we will confront them and we will win."
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment?

'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in broadcasted message before congressional baseball game

Tragedy did not stop the players in this year's congressional baseball game after one of their own was shot and several others were injured during the Republicans' practice the day before. "By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults...The game will go on," President Donald Trump said in a broadcasted statement before the game.

Pelosi, in 2009, warned that harsh rhetoric could foster politically-motivated violence

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, during a weekly news conference in September 2009, choked up while speaking about the hostile political environment. Pelosi said some of the language being used in the healthcare debate reminds her of 1970s San Francisco, when anger led to the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.

