Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot June 14 at congressional baseball practice.
July 05, 2017 10:47 PM

Rep. Scalise, wounded in congressional shooting, readmitted to hospital

By Teresa Welsh

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has been readmitted to the hospital over concerns of an infection. Scalise was shot last month during a congressional baseball practice.

The congressman had been discharged from the intensive care unit on June 23 and was listed in fair condition. MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday evening that Scalise was in serious condition and further updates would be provided on Thursday.

Scalise was shot the morning of June 14 while practicing with other Republicans for the annual congressional baseball game, a charity event in Washington.

