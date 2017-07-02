Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

More Videos
In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”
The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment?
Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released the new Republican health care bill details on Thursday. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also spoke on the Senate floor stating the bill is not as great as it seems.
Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in Georgia's hotly contested House race in the Atlanta suburbs. The seat was left vacant when Tom Price resigned to join President Donald Trump's administration.
Otto Warmbier, the American student who was detained in North Korea for more than a year, died shortly after being brought back to the United States. President Trump stated that what happened to the 22-year-old "should never ever be allowed to happen."
Jon Ossoff, the Democratic nominee for Georgia's Sixth District, connects with voters to celebrate Juneteenth and thank volunteers on his team before Tuesday's special election.
Tour some of Oregon and Washington State's most spectacular national parks in this video, created by the U.S. Forest Service.
Democrats and Republicans came together on the diamond in Washington, D.C. the day after Rep. Steve Scalise and three others were shot at baseball practice for the GOP team. House and Senate leaders of both parties together called for the start of the Congressional Baseball Game, and Democrats gave their winner's trophy to Rep. Scalise after the game.
Tragedy did not stop the players in this year's congressional baseball game after one of their own was shot and several others were injured during the Republicans' practice the day before. "By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults...The game will go on," President Donald Trump said in a broadcasted statement before the game.
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, during a weekly news conference in September 2009, choked up while speaking about the hostile political environment. Pelosi said some of the language being used in the healthcare debate reminds her of 1970s San Francisco, when anger led to the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.
Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) and Rep. Mike Doyle (D-PA) held a joint press conference after a shooting where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game.
Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the on-going investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early morning on June 14 in Alexandria, Va. A witness recounts the scene where Majority Whip Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional staff and members of the Capitol Police were shot.
A look at the sporting event that’s been bringing members of Congress from both sides of the aisle together on the baseball field since 1909.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor in response to the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning. He commented on reports that the alleged shooter had volunteered on his presidential campaign.
Amateur video captured the scene as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene where Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman on Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria. Video also showed one person on a stretcher being taken away from the scene.