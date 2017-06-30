Trump ‘attacks women because he fears women,’ say ‘Morning Joe’ hosts on tweets

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough say they’re fine after President Donald Trump’s tweets yesterday, but the country is not.
The “Morning Joe” hosts responded Friday morning to insulting statements made by Trump that were widely condemned by both Democrats and Republicans Thursday. Trump called Scarborough “psycho” and called Brzezinski “low I.Q.” and “crazy.”
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
Both hosts repeatedly said they were fine Friday, but they were concerned about what Trump’s tweets said about the state of the country’s president. The two also responded in a joint column for the Washington Post published Friday.
“Everybody came in and showed me the tweets befeore (Brzezinski) came upstairs, and I looked at them, and was like, this has to be a joke. … as bad as he’s been in the past, he really hadn’t gone over the cliff,” Scarborough said. “He takes things so much more personally with women.”
Scarborough said Trump gets more upset over Brzezinski going after him, and the two speculated that Trump “attacks women because he fears women.”
“I will insult him over the Muslim ban or say he’s a racist… and for some reason he always goes after Mika, and it’s always personal with Mika,” Scarborough said. “And he packed about five lies into the tweets, very productive to pack five lies into two tweets.”
The hosts had made comments about Trump having false Time Magazine covers in his hotels Thursday morning, which is what many believed sparked the tweets. Brzezinski said she knew at the time that it would set Trump off.
“It is alarming that this president is so easily played by a cable news host,” Brzezinski said. “What is that saying to our allies? What is that saying to our enemies?”
