House says no to sanctuary cities, yes to Trump immigration crackdown

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is joined by Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, left, chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., as the Republican-led House pushes ahead on legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. One bill would strip federal funds from "sanctuary" cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities, while a separate bill would stiffen punishments on people who re-enter the U.S. Illegally. J. Scott Applewhite AP