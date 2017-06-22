McConnell reveals GOP health care bill, Schumer calls it 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'

Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released the new Republican health care bill details on Thursday. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also spoke on the Senate floor stating the bill is not as great as it seems.
'We will not be intimidated,' Trump says in broadcasted message before congressional baseball game

Tragedy did not stop the players in this year's congressional baseball game after one of their own was shot and several others were injured during the Republicans' practice the day before. "By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults...The game will go on," President Donald Trump said in a broadcasted statement before the game.

Pelosi, in 2009, warned that harsh rhetoric could foster politically-motivated violence

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, during a weekly news conference in September 2009, choked up while speaking about the hostile political environment. Pelosi said some of the language being used in the healthcare debate reminds her of 1970s San Francisco, when anger led to the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.

