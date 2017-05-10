Republicans: No outside investigation into Russian meddling needed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 McConnell defends Comey firing as Schumer calls for special prosecutor Pause 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 1:45 Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 3:11 The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election 0:48 Macron expresses his "profound gratitude" after election win Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate