Russian foreign minister, asked about Comey’s firing: ‘You are kidding’

Share More Videos 1:45 Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days Pause 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you are kidding' 2:49 Minnesota representative tired of colleagues not listening to women's speeches 3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails 3:11 The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress 4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department on Wednesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Lavrov appeared to make light of Comey's firing to reporters, saying "was he fired? You're kidding" when the pair were asked if it had cast a shadow over their talks. U.S. Department of State via AP