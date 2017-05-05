Trump’s forbidden love: Single-payer health care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Why the health care bill passed the House this time Pause 0:45 Arrival of American troops to northern Syrian countryside 1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 2:19 Ocean acidification impacts the shellfish we consume 1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana 3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House