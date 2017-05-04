Trump after House passes Obamacare replacement: ‘It’s dead. It’s essentially dead.’

President Donald Trump hosted a celebration for House Republicans at the White House after the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act, a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“It’s dead. It’s essentially dead,” Trump said of the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic accomplishment of former President Barack Obama. “... This is a repeal and replace of Obamacare, make no mistake about it. Make no mistake.”

Trump said premiums and deductibles will come down as a result of the bill.

The American Health Care Act must still pass the Republican-led Senate before Trump can sign it into law.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable victory when we get it through the Senate,” Trump said.

Trump praised House Speaker Paul Ryan for getting the legislation through the House, after seeing the Republicans’ first try at a vote collapse in March. At that point, Trump and Ryan suggested they would be moving onto new legislative priorities, including tax reform.

But the House Freedom Caucus, the most conservative members of the House, worked with the moderate Tuesday Group to add several amendments and gather just enough votes to pass the bill.

“It makes health care more affordable. It takes care of our most vulnerable,” Ryan said.

