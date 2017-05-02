Beyond the Bubble LIVE: Will the GOP lose the House?

In special live-audience episode of Beyond the Bubble, the Democratic party’s House campaign wing predicts huge gains in 2018 while Republicans caution against drawing any conclusions from President Donald Trump’s deep unpopularity.
As Washington reporters and politicians primped for the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner, Kristin Roberts talked with Matt Gorman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and Meredith Kelly of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee about how the midterm elections are already shaping up.
In this episode:
- Gorman on what will matter for the GOP in 2018: “We have to make sure that we’re delivering on the promises, and we have been to be fair.”
- Kelly makes a prediction: “I am willing to make a proclamation today that (Gorman) may not like: We will absolutely be picking up seats in 2018, it’s really just a question of how many.”
- Gorman on the effect of Trump’s low approval ratings: “Quite frankly, we ran with him on the ballot in 2016 and I think voters saw … that their congressman or woman was independent. Some candidates might want President Trump there and some might not.”
- Kelly on the Democrats who voted for Trump: “We need to earn their trust back. Clearly we did not connect with them. And they’re incredibly important to us in the 2018 cycle.”
Also on mic to share battleground state reporting and question these political operatives were Colin Campbell of the News & Observer in Raleigh, Chris Cadelago of the Sacramento Bee and McClatchy’s political reporting team of Katie Glueck and Alex Roarty.
Subscribe to the show on iTunes here or Sticher here and please send questions and suggestions for upcoming shows to btb@mcclatchy.com.
Comments