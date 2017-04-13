West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

More Videos
Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is under fire after he seemingly dismissed the notion that his constituents pay for him to go to Congress, calling the idea “bullcrap” in a video of his town hall meeting in Jay, Oklahoma on April 10.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”
(Warning: Explicit language) Democratic politicians seem to be more comfortable cursing in public. Is it a reflection of the language of President Trump's campaign and administration?