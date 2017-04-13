West Virginia Gov. serves up actual 'bullcrap' at budget meeting

Governor Jim Justice used a plate of bull feces as a prop while vetoing the budget passed by state lawmakers on Thursday.
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

White House

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”

Politics & Government Videos