Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’

More Videos
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”
(Warning: Explicit language) Democratic politicians seem to be more comfortable cursing in public. Is it a reflection of the language of President Trump's campaign and administration?