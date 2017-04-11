Democrats don't shy away from swear words

More Videos
The Senate on Friday voted to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve as the 113th justice on the Supreme Court. Gorsuch takes the place of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago.
Scarlett Johansson spoke during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York on Thursday, and described how 'baffled' she was by Ivanka Trump's interview with Gayle King on CBS. Johansson criticized Trump for not being more vocal in her position at the White House.
Senate Republicans on Thursday deployed the so-called “nuclear option” by voting to change longstanding rules to allow the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch to advance with a simple majority vote. The move bypassed a Democratic filibuster set forth by an earlier vote.