Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'

Senate Republicans on Thursday deployed the so-called “nuclear option” by voting to change longstanding rules to allow the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch to advance with a simple majority vote. The move bypassed a Democratic filibuster set forth by an earlier vote.
Speaker Paul Ryan called the ethics charges a “distraction” and said he supported House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ decision to step aside from leading the investigation into Russia's election interference.
Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman was sick of her colleagues relaxing in a lounge instead of listening to speeches made by women and minorities on the House floor. Republican Rep. Bob Dettmer asked that Hortman, the minority leader, apologize for her comments.