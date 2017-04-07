Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'

Scarlett Johansson spoke during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York on Thursday, and described how 'baffled' she was by Ivanka Trump's interview with Gayle King on CBS. Johansson criticized Trump for not being more vocal in her position at the White House.
AP

