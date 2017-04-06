Intel chairman Nunes stepping aside temporarily from Russia investigation

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S. Pause

0:44 Trump and Labrador exchange tweets after president blames Freedom Caucus for failed health care bill

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’