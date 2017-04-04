Beyond the Bubble: Conservatives won’t be bullied by Trump

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington Pause

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

1:01 Father of fallen Muslim American war hero blasts Trump at DNC

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

17:35 Mitt Romney attacks Donald Trump ahead of GOP debate