McCaskill, a key vote, will oppose Gorsuch and join Democratic filibuster

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill announced on Friday that she will not support the nomination of conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and will join a Democratic effort to block his confirmation vote, which is scheduled for next week.
“This is a really difficult decision for me. I am not comfortable with either choice,” McCaskill said in a statement.
“While I have come to the conclusion that I can’t support Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court — and will vote no on the procedural vote and his confirmation — I remain very worried about our polarized politics and what the future will bring, since I’m certain we will have a Senate rule change that will usher in more extreme judges in the future.”
The announcement comes a day after the Kansas City Star published leaked audio of the Democratic senator telling donors that blocking President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could have dire consequences in the future.
McCaskill is running for re-election in 2018 in a state Trump won by 19 percentage points. She’s come under heavy pressure from the right to confirm Gorsuch and from the left to join a Democratic plan to block the vote on his nomination, which is expected next week.
With McCaskill’s announcement Friday, Democrats seem to be coalescing around Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s filibuster plans.
“I cannot support Judge Gorsuch because a study of his opinions reveal a rigid ideology that always puts the little guy under the boot of corporations,” McCaskill said in her statement Friday. “He is evasive, but his body of work isn’t. Whether it is a freezing truck driver or an autistic child, he has shown a stunning lack of humanity. And he has been an activist — for example, writing a dissent on a case that had been settled, in what appears to be an attempt to audition for his current nomination.”
McCaskill also cited the Supreme Court’s Citizen’s United decision, which she called “the single most corrupting force in the history of politics in this nation.”
She said she “cannot and will not support a nominee that allows dark and dirty anonymous money to continue to flood unchecked into our elections.”
She said she rejects Gorsuch’s nomination because he would “continue an activist position that states that corporations have the same rights as people.”
The authors of the Constitution “would reject that nonsense,” McCaskill said, “since they were highly suspect of corporations as the tools of royalty. Corporations don’t cry or laugh or marry or worry about sending their kids to college. Judge Gorsuch’s allegiance to corporations disqualifies him from the highest court in the land.”
McCaskill also said Gorsuch doesn’t deliver on the promises that Trump made to Missourians.
“The candidate Donald Trump farmed out this important decision to a right-wing group that fronts for large corporations and special interests,” McCaskill said. “Donald Trump promised Missourians that he would look out for the little guy, for working people, for the forgotten. He promised he would drain the swamp of the special interests, the lobbyists, and politicians who have overlooked the working people in this country. This judicial nomination breaks those promises. The President who promised working people he would lift them up has nominated a judge who can’t even see them.”
