McCaskill, a key vote, will oppose Gorsuch and join Democratic filibuster

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report Pause

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links

1:43 Constituents urge Sen. Tillis to reject Trump cabinet nominees

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

3:24 Spicer tells veteran reporter to stop shaking her head

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election