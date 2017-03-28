Secret Service takes man with package into custody following ‘suspicious comments’

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall