Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reacts to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision to pull the GOP-led health care bill.
Meadows swarmed by media, promises Trump win on health care

Freedom Caucus chairman U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., emerged from a health care bill strategy meeting of House conservatives Thursday afternoon to an over-flowing hallway in the Rayburn Office Building of nearly 75 reporters and TV cameras clamoring for an interview. Meadows, who has been leading stiff opposition to a GOP pitch to repeal Obamacare, said he's confident Republicans will move forward to overhaul national health care regulations and policy and that President Trump will "get a victory."

Biden rallies Democrats on anniversary of Affordable Care Act

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended the Affordable Care Act, saying "this bill was about peace of mind" for Americans during a House Democrats press event marking the seventh anniversary of the signing of the ACA. The event comes a day before the House votes to repeal the landmark health care plan.

