Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

Freedom Caucus chairman U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., emerged from a health care bill strategy meeting of House conservatives Thursday afternoon to an over-flowing hallway in the Rayburn Office Building of nearly 75 reporters and TV cameras clamoring for an interview. Meadows, who has been leading stiff opposition to a GOP pitch to repeal Obamacare, said he's confident Republicans will move forward to overhaul national health care regulations and policy and that President Trump will "get a victory."