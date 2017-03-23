Why are there no women discussing the GOP’s health care bill with Trump and Pence?

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement Pause

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

2:56 Paul Ryan's best Irish joke? His staff says it's his Irish accent

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors