Meadows swarmed by media, promises Trump win on health care

Freedom Caucus chairman U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., emerged from a health care bill strategy meeting of House conservatives Thursday afternoon to an over-flowing hallway in the Rayburn Office Building of nearly 75 reporters and TV cameras clamoring for an interview. Meadows, who has been leading stiff opposition to a GOP pitch to repeal Obamacare, said he's confident Republicans will move forward to overhaul national health care regulations and policy and that President Trump will "get a victory."
Anna Douglas / McClatchy

Politics & Government

Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

A federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's new travel ban. At a campaign-style rally in Nashville, Trump told the crowd that the judge's action makes America look "weak." The revised ban temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries.

Politics & Government Videos