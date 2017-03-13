Politics & Government

March 13, 2017 1:16 PM

Kansas state senator compares Planned Parenthood to Nazi concentration camp

By Hunter Woodall

TOPEKA

A Kansas senator compared Planned Parenthood to a Nazi concentration camp after being told that a donation to the organization had been made in his name.

Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, a Leavenworth Republican, wrote to Planned Parenthood last week, saying “shame on anyone that would attempt to blacken my name in this manner.”

“This as bad, or worse, as having one’s name associated with Dachau,” he wrote in the letter.

Dachau was the first regular concentration camp created by the Nazis (United States Holocaust Memorial Museum).

During an interview Monday morning, Fitzgerald stood by his comparison and the letter he sent to Planned Parenthood.

He called the donation and ensuing letter telling him about the donation “harassment” and “political theater.”

“I think the Nazis ought to be incensed by the comparison,” Fitzgerald said.

The letter became public last week after the twitter account @PPGreatPlainsKS tweeted out a photo of it.

Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said the letter has started a domino effect of other people making donations to Planned Parenthood in Fitzgerald’s name.

“It’s this kind of inflammatory language that adds to the shame and stigma of safe legal abortion,” Lee-Gilmore said. “The state of Kansas has much bigger issues to be dealing with and this is just an unacceptable attack on women’s right to choose.”

Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw

