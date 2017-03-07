President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume

President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.