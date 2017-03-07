President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume

President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.
Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

Republicans promised America during the 2016 election that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. Trump, during his joint address to Congress, laid out a series of proposals to do just that, including giving tax credits as incentives and allowing insurance plans to be sold over state lines.

Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump.

